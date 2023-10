1 in 5 Americans Think They'll Be Stuck Having to Work in Retirement. Here's Why That's Not Such a Bad Thing

Many people look at retirement as a time to stop working and instead enjoy life. But it's not always that simple.The reality is that while plenty of people manage to kick off their senior years with a nice 401(k) or IRA balance, there are also many people who enter retirement with virtually no money socked away. And since it's very difficult to live on Social Security alone, a fair number of seniors may have no choice but to work in some capacity once they resign from their primary careers.A good 21% of Americans, in fact, think they'll be stuck having to work in retirement, according to a recent Natixis report. But rather than looking at that as a negative, it pays to consider the multiple benefits involved.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel