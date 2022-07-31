1 in 5 Workers Say Their Retirement Savings Are Off Track. Here's How to Get Yours Back on the Rails.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

We've all been through a lot in the last few years, first with the pandemic, now with the record inflation and talk of a looming recession. So it's not surprising that people aren't optimistic about their chances of retiring comfortably right now. Nearly one in five workers don't feel they can afford the retirement lifestyle they want, according to BlackRock, and another fifth aren't sure if they can save enough.If you belong to either group, it's natural to feel stressed. But there might be a way to get things back on track. Try the following.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading