Incredible Holdings Aktie

Incredible Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.02.2026 13:46:00

1 Incredible Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Stock to Buy With $150 Right Now

Big tech companies say they plan to spend over $700 billion on capital expenditures this year, most of which will go toward building and outfitting data centers for artificial intelligence (AI) training and inference. A huge portion of that spending will go toward buying GPUs and custom AI accelerator chips, and many of the biggest semiconductor stocks have seen a boost from the hyperscalers' spending plans.But a lot more goes into a data center than chips. Another key component is networking equipment. The area may be somewhat overlooked amid the hype around chip stocks, and one of the leading companies in the space, Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), has traded sideways over the last six months. Investors can currently pick up shares for less than $150 each, and it looks like a no-brainer buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs 0,00 0,00% Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
NOW Inc When Issued 11,20 -13,85% NOW Inc When Issued

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:53 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.02.26 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zoll-Chaos: ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Hang Seng geht stark aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Montag ins Plus vordringen, während der deutsche Leitindex schwächer tendiert. Die Börse in Hongkong präsentierte sich am Montag sehr stark.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen