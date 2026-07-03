Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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03.07.2026 12:10:00
1 Incredible Autonomous Vehicle Stock to Buy Instead of Tesla
Autonomous driving has been a hot topic for stock market investors for several years. As more cities approve driverless vehicles, what was once science fiction is rapidly becoming reality. Naturally, investors want in on what could be an important industry.An obvious choice for investment dollars is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which has been making progress toward full self-driving for years. However, there's another well-known company that could be the better bet for making autonomous driving a mass-adopted reality.While it may not be the first company investors think about when it comes to autonomous driving, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) is actually the leader in this space. According to Alphabet's Q1 2026 earnings call, Waymo surpassed 500,000 fully autonomous, driverless rides per week, a number that has doubled in less than a year. Waymo is also operating in 11 major cities, with six new cities added in 2026 alone.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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