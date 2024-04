1 Incredible Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

What makes a top dividend stock? A high yield probably tops the list. But it's not the only factor, and investors are often better off avoiding stocks with extremely high yields because they can come with a lot of risk.Other features of top dividend stocks include consistent growth over time, reliability, and strong company performance. A company that's underperforming can't necessarily support a growing dividend.Passive investors, especially retirees, need to consider all of these factors. If you want reliable, worry-free passive income for the foreseeable future, consider Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel