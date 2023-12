1 Incredible Entertainment Stock I'd Buy Way Before Disney

Investors used to love Disney (NYSE: DIS). The movie and theme park giant was flying on all cylinders a decade ago, riding high on prior acquisitions such as Pixar, Marvel, and ESPN. But in the last 10 years, the company has faced some major headwinds that are now showing up in its financials.The consumer transition to internet streaming TV has ruined Disney 's cash cow -- the cable bundle -- a trend that will continue in the years to come. There are also major signs of consumer fatigue with the seemingly endless content from studios like Marvel.Shares of Disney have now only posted a 48% total return over the past 10 years, severely trailing the 203% return for S&P 500 investors over that time period.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel