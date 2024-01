1 Incredible Growth Stock Down 58% to Buy Hand Over Fist

Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) have plunged 58% from their 52-week high, and investors are questioning how bad the next few quarters are going to get. But take a step back, and the residential solar industry is still growing. And long term, this is a company with a valuable position.In this video, Travis Hoium makes the case for Enphase Energy and why it could have a huge recovery in 2024.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 12, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel