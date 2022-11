1 Incredible Growth Stock Down 64% to Buy Hand Over Fist

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The bear market that began earlier this year has been particularly hard on technology stocks. The Nasdaq Composite is down 35% from its high, compared to a 22% decline for the S&P 500. The downturn has been spurred on by near-40-year-high inflation, rising interest rates, and the resulting economic uncertainty.It's important to remember -- particularly in the midst of the worst economic downturn since 2008 -- that a bear market mauls good and bad stocks alike. This creates incredible bargains in the process, particularly for investors who can tell when a falling stock price has nothing to do with the strength of the underlying business.One company that has consistently operated from a position of strength is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), which has gained an incredible 2,100% since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2016. While many investors have never heard of the programmatic advertising pioneer, you'd be hard-pressed to find an ad executive who isn't intimately familiar with The Trade Desk and its cutting-edge adtech platform.Continue reading