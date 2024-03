1 Incredible Growth Stock Down 77% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Investing in growth stocks requires a lot of patience and a tolerance for pain. A growth stock could go up much faster than the market, but it could also fall a lot harder.Such is the case of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY). The once high-flying stock, fueled by a deluge of early pandemic purchases, is currently suffering a massive hangover in its earnings three years later. Shares currently trade around 77% below their all-time high reached in 2021.To be sure, Etsy's most recent earnings report was disappointing. Gross merchandise sales (GMS) fell 0.7% year over year, ending the full year down 1.2%. Guidance wasn't very inspiring, either, with management expecting another year-over-year decline in GMS.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel