|
01.07.2024 14:29:00
1 Incredible Growth Stock Down 81% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
The S&P 500 has set one new all-time high after another in 2024, but not every stock has participated in the current bull market. Some stocks remain beaten down, well below the highs reached in late 2021 and early 2022.Some of the companies behind those stocks benefited from the behavior changes ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic. But as things start to resemble the way things were pre-pandemic, they don't look as attractive. Others, however, look oversold, and their current valuations don't reflect their true potential.One example of the latter is PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). PayPal's share price surged as COVID-19 drove more online and contactless sales. But a couple of bad quarters and a CEO change led to a massive sell-off in shares. The stock currently trades around 81% below the all-time high it reached in mid-2021. Here's why it may be a great opportunity to buy up some shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
|On
|38,80
|-0,59%