1 Incredible Growth Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks that can generate 400% returns in less than a decade are a rare breed. However, they do exist.Over the last decade, for instance, the pharmaceutical space churned out a disproportionate number of ultra-high-growth equities, relative to other industries. Pharma stocks have been an unusually fruitful area for growth investors during this period due to the rapid innovation of groundbreaking treatments in areas of high unmet medical need. In 2023, the next big domino that might fall in healthcare is the increasingly common liver ailment known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). NASH has proven to be an extremely difficult condition to drug, despite several top-tier biopharmas pursuing the indication with a variety of pharmaceutical interventions. In fact, there are currently no Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved NASH medications at the moment. What's astonishing about this fact is that NASH is poised to become the leading cause of liver transplants in the U.S. as a direct result of the out-of-control obesity epidemic. Continue reading