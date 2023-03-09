|
09.03.2023 19:56:38
1 Incredible Growth Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Stocks that can generate 400% returns in less than a decade are a rare breed. However, they do exist.Over the last decade, for instance, the pharmaceutical space churned out a disproportionate number of ultra-high-growth equities, relative to other industries. Pharma stocks have been an unusually fruitful area for growth investors during this period due to the rapid innovation of groundbreaking treatments in areas of high unmet medical need. In 2023, the next big domino that might fall in healthcare is the increasingly common liver ailment known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). NASH has proven to be an extremely difficult condition to drug, despite several top-tier biopharmas pursuing the indication with a variety of pharmaceutical interventions. In fact, there are currently no Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved NASH medications at the moment. What's astonishing about this fact is that NASH is poised to become the leading cause of liver transplants in the U.S. as a direct result of the out-of-control obesity epidemic. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarkt im Fokus: US-Börsen schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit deutlichen Abschlägen
Am letzten Handelstag der Woche zeigten sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit deutlichen Verlusten. Die Anleger an der Wall Street bleiben im Freitagshandel zurückhaltend. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag bergab.