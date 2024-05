1 Incredible Growth Stock to Buy Now

On Holding (NYSE: ONON) continues to be one of the best growth stocks in athletics and apparel, and the company's vision continues to get bigger and bigger. In this video, Travis Hoium discusses the company's recent results and why the top line is more important today than the company's bottom line.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 14, 2024. The video was published on May 15, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel