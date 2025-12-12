Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
|
12.12.2025 01:07:00
1 Incredible Reason to Buy Nike Stock Before Dec. 18
Nike (NYSE: NKE) is set to release fiscal second-quarter 2026 earnings after market close on Dec. 18. The company is trading well below its 52-week high of $82 and could see a significant rally if the athletic apparel retailer beats market estimates for a second consecutive quarter.While one-day stock performance isn't important for long-term investors, I think Nike's "Win Now" campaign is one incredible reason to buy Nike before the earnings report. The "Win Now" campaign is a refocusing of the company under the veteran leadership of President and Chief Executive Officer Elliott Hill. The business's turnaround effort should be reflected in the upcoming earnings, and could potentially send the stock soaring. Nike's stock has declined by more than 50% over the past five years, and investors will assess whether the company's "Win Now" campaign has lived up to its name and led to a real rebound. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
|Nike Inc (B) Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs -B-
|8 215,00
|2,56%
|Nike Inc.
|57,54
|1,84%