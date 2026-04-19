Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
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19.04.2026 05:00:00
1 Incredible Stock-Split Stock to Buy With $200 Right Now
When a company splits its stock, it doesn't change any of the underlying fundamentals of the business. However, a stock split can be a signal that management believes its performance will remain solid for the foreseeable future. As such, it's worth paying attention to stock splits.One of the biggest stock splits of 2026 is Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG). The online travel agency enacted a 25-for-1 stock split earlier this month, the first in the company's history. After the split, shares trade for less than $200 and could be a great addition to any portfolio. Here's why investors should take a closer look at Booking right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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29.01.26
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