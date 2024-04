1 Incredible Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $4.6 Million

The stock market is the best tool available to most people when it comes to building lasting wealth. In the past two decades, the S&P 500 returned 546%, including dividends. That gain is hard to dismiss.Unsurprisingly, some individual businesses have fared much better. Take Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The streaming stock might be one of the best-performing in recent times. It has skyrocketed 46,000% since its initial public offering in 2002, turning a $10,000 initial investment into $4.6 million today.Let's look at Netflix's rise over the past couple decades before figuring out if the stock makes for a smart buying opportunity today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel