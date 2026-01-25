Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
25.01.2026 11:45:00
1 Incredible Stock Warren Buffett Bought Over 30 Years Ago Is Up 150% in 3 Years, And It's About to Overtake Apple as Berkshire Hathaway's Largest Holding
Warren Buffett may have left his seat as chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), but the investment portfolio he left to newly appointed CEO Greg Abel isn't likely to see major changes overnight. In fact, some stocks Buffett bought more than 30 years ago could remain in Berkshire's portfolio forever -- Buffett's preferred holding period.But not every stock gets (or deserves) that treatment. Buffett isn't shy about selling stocks when he believes their valuation has climbed too high or the investment thesis has fallen apart. Over the last few years, he's sold hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of equities from Berkshire's portfolio. That includes cutting Berkshire's stake in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) by nearly three-quarters.With the sale of Apple shares and the rise of one of Buffett's forever holdings, up 150% in three years, Berkshire Hathaway could have a new top equity position for the first time since 2017.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!