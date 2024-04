1 Incredible Stock You Can Buy for a Ridiculously Cheap Valuation Right Now

General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported first-quarter results that were significantly better than experts had expected. Plus, the company raised its full-year guidance and gave encouraging updates on its electric vehicle progress and the Cruise automation platform. Despite the excellent results, GM still trades for a single-digit multiple of earnings. Could this be an incredible opportunity hiding in plain sight?*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 23, 2024. The video was published on April 23, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel