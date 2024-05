1 Incredible Stock You Don't Want to Overlook

There's incredible value and cash flow in the gaming business right now, and leading the way is MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM). The company has a major presence in Las Vegas and Macau, a new property in Japan, and a growing online gaming business.In this video, Travis Hoium highlights why this is a stock you don't want to overlook right now.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 4, 2024. The video was published on May 6, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel