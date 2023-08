1 Incredible Warren Buffett Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $171,000

There's no question that based on his track record running Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), Warren Buffett is one of the best capital allocators ever. Investors are smart to file through the conglomerate's public equities portfolio to find new ideas. One company Berkshire has owned for years is Visa (NYSE: V). And it has certainly delivered, as a $10,000 investment in the stock at its initial public offering in 2008 would be worth $171,000 as of this writing, translating to a greater than 1,600% gain that trounces the S&P 500. Today, the card giant represents a stake worth $2 billion in Berkshire's portfolio. Let's take a closer look at this unstoppable financial services business and whether it's a solid investment right now. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel