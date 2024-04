1 Industrial Stock to Buy at a Discount

The industrial sector has been doing very well of late, with the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLI) up around 28%. That is slightly better than the 26% gain of the S&P 500 index as a whole. Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE: SWK) share price has traded along with the industrial sector over the past year, but a longer-term look suggests investors will want to buy this stock while it still looks historically cheap. Here's why Stanley Black & Decker is an industrial stock to buy even as the industrial sector has performed so well.Using dividend yield as a rough gauge of valuation helps to show why Stanley Black & Decker is attractively priced today. Its 3.4% yield is near the highest levels in recent history, going all the way back to the late 1980s. That's a sign that this industrial stock is on the sale rack.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel