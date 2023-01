1 Industry-Leading Growth Stock Down 53% to Buy in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this bear market, even posting great business results hasn't been enough to stop many companies with growth-dependent valuations from experiencing big stock sell-offs. The Nasdaq Composite index is down by roughly 29.4% from its all-time high (after having been down even further just a few weeks ago), and many growth stocks have seen even steeper pullbacks. For long-term investors, when a company's business and stock performances diverge, it can provide the potential for strong gains. And if you're seeking opportunities of that type, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) looks like a great buy right now. With the stock trading down roughly 53% from its high, long-term investors can build a position in a great company at a price that opens the door for tremendous returns down the line. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading