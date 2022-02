1 International Stock With Trillion-Dollar Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is often referred to as the Amazon of Latin America. But while it does have a massive e-commerce operation, there is an entirely different side of the business that often gets overlooked. In this Motley Fool Live clip, recorded on Jan. 24, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Jon Quast explain why they're so bullish on this international growth stock.Continue reading