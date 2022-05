1 Investment I'm Stocking Up On if the Market Crashes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been on a wild ride so far this year. The Nasdaq officially entered bear market territory, falling more than 25% since the beginning of the year, and the S&P 500 is also down roughly 16% in that timeframe.While this downturn could signal that a full-blown crash is coming, nobody knows for certain what the future holds for the market. Even the experts cannot predict exactly how the market will perform in the near term, and whether we'll see a crash is anyone's guess.Market downturns can be a smart time to invest more, however, because prices are significantly lower. If the market does crash in the future, there's one investment I'm going to load up on: an S&P 500 ETF.Continue reading