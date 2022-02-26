|
26.02.2022 11:30:00
1 Investment to Stock Up On During a Market Correction
The S&P 500 officially entered correction territory recently, falling more than 10% from its peak in early January.While corrections can be intimidating, they're normal and happen relatively often. It's unclear what the future looks like for the market, however, and there's a chance that stock prices could continue falling.To be clear, nobody can say for certain whether the market will crash or not. That said, there is one type of investment that can be a smart option during periods of volatility: The S&P 500 ETF (exchange-traded fund).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
