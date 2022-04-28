|
28.04.2022 13:19:00
1 IPO Growth Stock Down 65% to Buy Now
After a very strong performance for initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2020, the IPO class of 2021 has generally had a much rougher go of things. Investors already started moving out of speculative stocks with forward-looking valuations last year, and sell-off momentum has continued in 2022 as the market has weighed risk factors including high inflation and rising interest rates. No doubt about it, Mr. Market isn't high on growth stocks right now. And having recently gone public probably isn't benefiting valuations for relevant companies in the category, either. However, taking advantage of dramatic sell-offs on promising stocks and zigging when market sentiment is otherwise zagging could have big payoffs for long-term investors.Read on for a look at a company less than a year removed from its IPO that's trading down big and is worth snatching up right now. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!