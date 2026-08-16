Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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16.08.2026 23:06:00

1 Jaw-Dropping Metric That Makes Alphabet Stock a No-Brainer Buy.

For Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), I think there's one metric that defines the entire stock: Its cloud computing growth rate. In Q2, Google Cloud revenues grew at an incredible 82% pace. That's about double the pace its cloud computing peers are growing at.I think this showcases that Alphabet's platform is rising as one of the best available, and if it keeps this growth up, it could push the stock to new heights. I think that adds up to make Alphabet stock a great buy, particularly now, while it's still down by more than 10% from its all-time high. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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