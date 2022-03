1 Key Advantage Lululemon Has Over Nike

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Providing consumers with a full omnichannel shopping experience is table stakes these days in order to successfully compete in the retail sector. Offering the convenience to physically visit a store or order online for either pick-up or delivery can not only increase spending, but it can drive loyalty from customers as well. Two top apparel businesses that are thriving at creating a seamless omnichannel experience are Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) and Nike (NYSE: NKE). But the former has been leading the latter in one important area: e-commerce sales. And this has its advantages. Let's take a closer look at what Lululemon, whose stock is down 20% in 2022, is doing right. Continue reading