11.10.2023 11:40:00
1 Key Investing Metric Is Waving a Massive Green Flag for Tesla -- Time to Buy the EV Leader's Stock?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) remains the clear-cut leader in the electric vehicle (EV) market, but its stock has seen some volatile trading in recent years. Notably, the EV leader's share price is still down roughly 35.5% from the all-time high it hit in November 2021. But while the stock is down big from its peak, CEO Elon Musk's vehicle manufacturer actually turned an important corner that year and continues to deliver an encouraging performance. The data in the chart below offers some clues as to why that is. Let's take a closer look at what this information from data specialist New Constructs shows and see what it might mean for Tesla's investors. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
