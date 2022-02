1 Key Metric Shows How Wells Fargo Can Recover

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One key metric for evaluating bank stocks is the efficiency ratio, which measures a bank's total expenses expressed as a percentage of its total revenue. For example, if a bank has a 60% efficiency ratio, it means that for every $0.60 the bank spends, it generates $1 of revenue. This ultimately means that strong banks have lower efficiency ratios, because they are spending less to generate more revenue.The efficiency ratio is important when it comes to Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) as the bank continues to execute its turnaround. I think Wells Fargo can still improve its efficiency ratio, which will translate into better profitability and returns moving forward. Here's why.If you take a look at Wells Fargo's efficiency ratio over the past five years, you can see how the number has deteriorated and improved. Large banks like Wells Fargo typically seek to have an efficiency ratio under 60%.