Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
01.03.2022 14:15:00
1 Key Metric That Could Make or Break Nu Holdings
The Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) recently reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021, its first earnings report since going public toward the end of 2021. The results looked strong, driven by huge revenue growth. Nu also added millions of new customers to its already huge base and showed growth in other key metrics as well. While there is a lot to analyze, one metric that investors should focus on is monthly average revenue per active customer (ARPAC), because it has the potential to more or less make or break Nu. Let me explain.At the end of 2021, Nu had about 54 million customers, which is a huge amount. But as those in banking will tell you, while having lots of customers is great, you need to be able to monetize that base. Some customers may cost you more to serve them than they are worth. One key metric that helps Nu determine how well it monetizes its customer base is ARPAC. Nu defines this metric as average monthly revenue divided by the average number of individual monthly active users for any given period.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nu Holdings Limited Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nu Holdings Limited Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nu Holdings Limited Registered Shs -A-
|6,80
|-1,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX bricht zum Handelsschluss deutlich ein -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien
Trotz guter Vorgaben ging es am heimischen Aktienmarkt deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls mit Verlusten. An den US-Börsen übernehmen die Bären das Ruder. Die größten Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich im Dienstagshandel fester.