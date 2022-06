1 Key Trend Investors Might Be Overlooking About Snowflake

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While the near-term economic outlook seems uncertain, the current bear market is creating some eye-popping bargains for savvy long-term investors. One company that looks especially attractive during the market's indiscriminate sell-off is Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), a provider of a cloud-based data platform. Snowflake is solving the crucial problem of organizing and analyzing large amounts of data for businesses so they can make informed decisions in a timely manner. Snowflake's fast growth has grabbed investors' attention, but an equally important trend investors might be overlooking is how efficiently the company has been scaling its business. Let's take a closer look at how Snowflake's resilient business model can lead to an even brighter future for the company.Enterprises are generating oceans of new data every day. Snowflake simplifies the aggregation and analysis of these large volumes of data for businesses so they can gain key insights and plan better for the future. Snowflake's data cloud allows various departments in the company to share their data into one central repository, organize it logically, and make it easily accessible to anyone with appropriate permissions and controls. Analysts can run queries to get key performance metrics and assess the health of the business, and data scientists can perform advanced analytics and forecasting. Continue reading