|
03.01.2023 15:37:00
1 Large-Cap Biotech Stock to Buy for 2023 and Beyond
The great thing about biotech companies is that the medicines they develop are always in need, in good times and bad. But to remain successful, drugmakers have to continue innovating. The most prominent players in the biotech industry are often those with solid pipelines that allow them to earn new approvals regularly.And in that department, few biotechs can hold a candle to Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), which stands as one of the largest companies in the industry. Eli Lilly's ability to develop new and exciting products is one of the key reasons it's one of the best biotechs to invest in right now, but it isn't the only reason. Let's dig in. Contrary to the broader market, Eli Lilly has performed exceedingly well over the past 12 months, with the company's shares up by 32% in this period.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!