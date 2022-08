1 Large-Cap Stock With 10-Bagger Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is often referred to as the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of Latin America because of its leading e-commerce market share in countries like Argentina and Brazil. But it's so much more than that. In addition to its e-commerce marketplace, MercadoLibre has a massive payment processing business called Mercado Pago, a logistics platform called Mercado Envios, and a lending division known as Mercado Credito.In a way, MercadoLibre is like the Amazon, PayPal, and maybe even the Block of Latin America, all in one company and at a much earlier stage of growth.MercadoLibre's stock hasn't exactly been a strong performer lately, with shares down by about 55% from their 52-week high. But the company's business is doing quite well and still has plenty of room to grow.Continue reading