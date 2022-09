1 Leading Passive Income Stock I'm Buying Hand-Over-Fist Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

My top financial goal is to build a portfolio of passive income-producing investments that can completely offset my expenses. That would buy back my time, so I can work on things I enjoy instead of focusing on making money.While I've invested in a diversified portfolio of passive income-producing assets, one dividend stock I can't get enough of these days is Realty Income (NYSE: O). I've purchased a few shares almost every month this year as I work toward building a sizable position in this elite dividend stock.Realty Income lives up to its name. The company invests in income-producing commercial real estate to deliver dependable monthly dividends to its investors. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has made 626 consecutive monthly dividend payments throughout its 53-year history, earning it the moniker of The Monthly Dividend Company. The company currently offers a dividend yield of 4.4%. That's above the REIT sector's 3.5% average and the S&P 500's 1.5% dividend yield. Continue reading