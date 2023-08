1 Life-Changing Stock Market Tip From Peter Lynch, and 2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The S&P 500 is a diversified index that tracks 500 of the largest companies from every market sector, making it a good barometer for the broader U.S. stock market. By contrast, the Nasdaq Composite includes over 2,500 companies, with a focus on high-growth stocks in the technology and consumer discretionary sectors.So what? The S&P 500 returned 886% over the last three decades, while the Nasdaq Composite returned 1,800%. The lesson there is simple: Investors that want to beat the market (and build life-changing wealth) should own at least a few growth stocks. Indeed, Wall Street legend Peter Lynch once wrote, "The very best way to make money in a market is in a small growth company that has been profitable for a couple of years and simply goes on growing."Here are two growth stocks that fit the spirit of that strategy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel