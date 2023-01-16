1 Little-Known Company Leading the Way in Application Security to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Application security (AppSec) is coming into focus as a top theme in the cybersecurity space. Recent acquisitions of AppSec start-ups have been made, and cloud software providers are launching new modules to address the growing complexity involved in developing apps. But one little-known leader in this space is actually a semiconductor design software company: Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS).Here's why I recently started buying shares of this semiconductor stock.Perhaps AppSec has shown up on your radar lately. Palo Alto Networks, the largest cybersecurity pure play (by revenue and market cap), recently acquired a start-up called Cider Security to expand on its app and software supply chain security capabilities. Cloud observability software pioneer Dynatrace has also been expanding its reach into AppSec in recent years. Other stocks have solutions too, including Rapid7 and open-source software code repository GitLab. Continue reading