1 Little-Known Fact That Makes Roku Stock a No-Brainer Buy

Although Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are up 51% since the start of 2023, a gain that benefited from the rise of the overall stock market, they're down a notable 33% this year (as of May 17). Investors weren't too happy with the guidance that management provided in the latest financial update.As this growth tech stock sits 87% off its all-time high, investors who are bullish on its prospects might have this business on their radar. If you need a nudge, consider a little-known fact that might make you believe Roku is a no-brainer buy.One of the biggest tech trends in the past decade has been the rise of streaming entertainment. Drawn to low prices, unlimited viewing options, and the convenience of being able to watch whenever you want, consumer attention started moving away from cable TV. More than half of all households in the U.S. have now cut the cord.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel