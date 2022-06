1 Machine-Learning Growth Stock to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Machine learning is a subfield of the continually expanding artificial intelligence industry. It's focused on making sense of mountains of data to help companies find extra performance within their operations and processes. The machine learning segment is relatively small, with an expected value of just $21 billion in 2022. But it's set to explode almost tenfold to $209 billion by 2029, and Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is one of the companies best positioned to benefit. The company has shifted its focus in recent years to delivering its platform in the cloud to make it more accessible, and it has been a powerful driver of growth. Splunk stock has dipped 38% amid the broader tech sell-off, and here's why that's a buying opportunity.Continue reading