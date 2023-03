1 Machine Learning Stock Down 55% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Imagine for a moment you're part of the McLaren Formula 1 racing team. During a race, your information technology system has to absorb 1.5 terabytes of data from 300 telemetry sensors on the car. But it doesn't end there.You need the ability to interpret all of that data -- in real time -- to make incremental adjustments in the middle of the race based on track temperature, weather, and tire choice, to name just a few variables. Not to mention, 18,000 parts are changed on the race car every six weeks, which will contribute brand new data during each race. Manually drawing any sort of value from all of that information in a live environment would be impossible even if you had the help of 100 teammates. What you need is machine learning, and that's where Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) comes in.