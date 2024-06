1 Magnificent AI Stock Set to Soar 1,366%, According to Cathie Wood's Ark Invest

Ark Investment Management operates eight exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in technology stocks at the forefront of innovation, from industries such as electric vehicles (EVs) to robotics to artificial intelligence (AI).Ark is run by Cathie Wood, a seasoned investor known for her incredibly bullish calls on stocks in the tech sector. Recently, she said EV giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) could be the biggest AI opportunity in the world thanks to its autonomous self-driving software. Ark just backed up her call with fresh research suggesting Tesla stock could soar to $2,600 by 2029, which represents a whopping 1,366% upside from where it trades today. Is that a realistic target? Tesla CEO Elon Musk just weighed in, so let's examine the possibilities.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel