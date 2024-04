1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy Right Now Near a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation

Unilever (NYSE: UL) is a consumer goods juggernaut that owns some of the world's most recognizable brands, including Dove, Axe, Vaseline, Knorr, and Ben & Jerry's. With this arsenal of popular items across the consumer staples industry, the company is a perfect example of a bedrock stock that can be the cornerstone of any portfolio.With a beta of 0.45, Unilever is a more stable stock than the market. However, despite being viewed as a flight to safety investment, Unilever could provide investors with market-beating total returns over the next decade.This stock is down 27% from its all-time highs, trading at a once-in-a-decade valuation, and paying a hefty (but safe) 3.9% dividend yield. Here's why Unilever looks like a buy right now . Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel