14.10.2024 16:15:00
1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 29% to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
Corporate spinoffs can be an odd investment proposition. Often, when companies split up, one of the resulting businesses seems like the "desirable" asset to own, while the other gets spurned by investors. Typically, that unloved company is the one that winds up with the parent's less exciting operations or the businesses with lower projected growth. Indeed, the performance gaps between stodgy business units and higher-growth ones are often used as key justifications for spinoffs.However, as counterintuitive as it sounds, sometimes, when the market seems to want nothing to do with a newly spun-off company, that just makes it a more interesting investment option to me.That's now the case with WK Kellogg (NYSE: KLG) -- the pure-play cereal business that was spun off a year ago from the former Kellogg, which renamed itself Kellanova. In August, privately held behemoth confectioner Mars agreed to acquire the snack-centric Kellanova. But WK Kellogg is still fending for itself -- and it is being viewed skeptically by the market.
