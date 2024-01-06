|
06.01.2024 12:30:00
1 Magnificent ETF I'm Loading Up On in 2024 and Beyond
The right investments can supercharge your portfolio, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a fantastic option for many people.An ETF is a basket of securities bundled together into a single investment. When you invest in just one ETF, you're actually investing in hundreds or even thousands of stocks at once. This can make it much easier to build a well-diversified portfolio, limiting your risk with minimal effort on your part.There are countless ETFs to choose from, and the best ones for your portfolio will depend on your preferences and risk tolerance. But there's one ETF I've owned for years and will continue stocking up on throughout 2024, and it could help make you a lot of money over time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
