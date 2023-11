1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 60% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Software companies grappled with an uncertain demand picture over the last 18 months. Businesses are carefully managing how much they spend on products and services as elevated inflation and rising interest rates crimp their finances.But workplace collaboration specialist Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) views this as an opportunity. It invested heavily in expanding its portfolio of software applications by ramping up development in-house, and also through acquisitions.That means when the broader economic climate improves, Atlassian will be in a position to capture more revenue from its business customers than ever before. With its stock still trading 60% below its all-time high set during the 2021 tech frenzy, here's why now is a great time to buy in.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel