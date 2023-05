1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 80% That You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 dropped into bear market territory more than one year ago, dragging PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) down with it. The fintech saw its share price fall 80% amid the broader downturn, its sharpest decline as a public company. That sell-off was brought on by several headwinds, including an inflation-fueled deceleration in consumer spending, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, and geopolitical conflict.Last year, those challenges forced PayPal to remove its medium-term financial targets, and they led to a series of lackluster financial results. But economic headwinds are a temporary problem, so patient investors should view the drawdown as a buying opportunity. PayPal remains well-positioned to grow its business, and shares currently trade at a bargain price.Here's what investors should know about this growth stock.Continue reading