1 Magnificent Growth Stock That Can Supercharge Your Portfolio: Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's safe to say that Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) is firing on all cylinders right now. In its latest quarter (Q4 2022, ended Jan. 29), the athletic wear maker posted year-over-year revenue growth of 30% along with a 31% jump in adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) to $4.40. The latest financials exceeded Wall Street's expectations, sending shares 12% higher after the market closed. But this isn't just a one-hit wonder performance. The stock is up an incredible 307% over the past five years, crushing the S&P 500. And Lululemon continues to successfully navigate an uncertain economic period. Here's why it's a magnificent growth stock that can supercharge your portfolio. Continue reading