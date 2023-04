1 Magnificent Growth Stock With 840% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has been relentlessly optimistic throughout the Nasdaq Composite bear market. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF is currently down 75% off its high, but she still expects the fund to generate 50% annual returns over the next five years (starting last year) and Wood remains bullish on many beaten-down stocks, including Tesla, Zoom Video Communications, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), the three largest holdings in the Innovation ETF.In fact, Ark currently has a 2026 target of $605 per share on Roku, which implies 840% upside from its current price. Here's what investors should know.Roku struggled last year as brands cut their ad budgets to compensate for softening consumer demand brought on by high inflation. Revenue rose just 13% to $3.1 billion, and the company reported a loss under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $498 million, down from a profit of $242 million in the prior year. Management expects the economic headwinds to intensify in the near term. First-quarter guidance implies a 4% decline in revenue. But economic headwinds are a temporary problem.Continue reading