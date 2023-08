1 'Magnificent Seven' Stock Has Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Betting Big

Warren Buffett is one of the greatest business minds in American history. Under his leadership, Berkshire Hathaway stock compounded at 20% annually for nearly six decades, growing twice as fast as the S&P 500. Very few companies ever achieve that rate of success, and much of the credit goes to Buffett and his ability to identify rewarding investments.Indeed, Buffett engineered dozens of savvy acquisitions over the years, and he helped Berkshire build a $328 billion equity investment portfolio. But investors may be surprised to learn that a single stock accounts for 46% of that total. Berkshire had $151 billion invested in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as of the March quarter.Apple is one of seven companies that have recently been dubbed the "Magnificent Seven" by Wall Street. The others are listed below:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel