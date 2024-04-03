|
03.04.2024 11:06:00
1 "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in April, and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
In case you haven't noticed, the bulls are running wild on Wall Street. Following the 2022 bear market, all three major stock indexes -- the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and widely tracked Nasdaq Composite -- have recently reached record-closing highs.While a number of factors have contributed to this outperformance, including stronger-than-anticipated U.S. economic growth, the lion's share of the heavy lifting has been done by the "Magnificent Seven."Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!