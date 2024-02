1 "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in February, and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Over the past four years, Wall Street has been a stomping ground for volatility. Beginning in 2020, the three major stock indexes have traded off bear and bull markets in successive years.During periods of heightened volatility, it's not uncommon for investors to seek out the safety of time-tested outperformers. While the "FAANG stocks" have certainly fit the bill since 2013, it's the "Magnificent Seven" that now find themselves in the spotlight.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel